English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amy Jackson's Newborn Son Andrea Enjoys His First Day Out; Don't Miss These Cute Photos!

    By
    |

    Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou were blessed with a baby boy on September 22. The couple named him Andreas, after George's father as it's a Greek tradition to name the first grandchild in the family after their grandfather.

    Days after delivering her first child, Amy recently took her little munchkin out for the first time. The '2.0' actress made sure to capture the precious moments on her camera and later shared them with her fans.

    The New Mommy With Her Tiny Tot

    The New Mommy With Her Tiny Tot

    Amy shared a picture on her Instagram where she is dressed in an all-white ensemble, clicking a picture on her phone with little Andreas nested in her arms.

    Make Way For This Adorable Picture

    Make Way For This Adorable Picture

    Little Andreas is seen enjoying a nap here and we must say, he's got our hearts go squishy all the way. Cute as button, isn't he?

    Selfie Time For Amy

    Selfie Time For Amy

    The actress shared a selfie where she is seen at her glowing best. Like they say, motherhood does wonders to a woman!

    A Perfect Family

    A Perfect Family

    Earlier, Amy had shared this cute moment from the hospital while announcing the arrival of her newborn. In the picture, George is seen kissing her forehead while the new mommy is all things happy with Andreas in her arms.

    After announcing her pregnancy in January, Amy and George had got engaged in London on May 5. Throughout her pregnancy, the actress documented her journey on social media and regularly shared pictures of her baby bump and her experience of being a first-time mommy. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot next year.

    Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump As She Poses For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot; See Pictures!

    More AMY JACKSON News

    Read more about: amy jackson
    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue