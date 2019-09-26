Amy Jackson's Newborn Son Andreas Enjoys His First Day Out; Don't Miss These Cute Photos!

Amy Jackson enjoys first day out with son Andreas; Check out here | FilmiBeat

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou were blessed with a baby boy on September 22. The couple named him Andreas, after George's father as it's a Greek tradition to name the first grandchild in the family after their grandfather.

Days after delivering her first child, Amy recently took her little munchkin out for the first time. The '2.0' actress made sure to capture the precious moments on her camera and later shared them with her fans.

The New Mommy With Her Tiny Tot Amy shared a picture on her Instagram where she is dressed in an all-white ensemble, clicking a picture on her phone with little Andreas nested in her arms. Make Way For This Adorable Picture Little Andreas is seen enjoying a nap here and we must say, he's got our hearts go squishy all the way. Cute as button, isn't he? Selfie Time For Amy The actress shared a selfie where she is seen at her glowing best. Like they say, motherhood does wonders to a woman! A Perfect Family Earlier, Amy had shared this cute moment from the hospital while announcing the arrival of her newborn. In the picture, George is seen kissing her forehead while the new mommy is all things happy with Andreas in her arms.

After announcing her pregnancy in January, Amy and George had got engaged in London on May 5. Throughout her pregnancy, the actress documented her journey on social media and regularly shared pictures of her baby bump and her experience of being a first-time mommy. Now, the couple is all set to tie the knot next year.

Amy Jackson Flaunts Baby Bump As She Poses For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot; See Pictures!