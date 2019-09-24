English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amy Jackson's Newborn Son Says Hi To The World; Watch Video Here!

    By
    |

    Yesterday, Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed their first child- a baby boy whom they named 'Andreas'. The '2.0' actress took to her Instagram page to share the news with her fans along with a little glimpse of her tiny tot.

    Later, the new mommy shared one more glimpse of her bundle of joy and it's super cute. Have a look at it here.

    View this post on Instagram

    #tamiltrending #amyjackson cute daughter . #amy #cutekids #newborn #shrutihassan #tamils #yashika #tamillovefailure #tamillyrics#shrutihassan#nayanthara #tamilwedding #tamilmovies#tamilactress#tamil#tamilan#tamilovesong#tamilachi#tamilcomedy#tamilponnungada#tamilponnunga#vijaysethupathi#vijaydevarakonda#surya#suryajothika#danush#keerthisuresh#tamilponnu#ponnu#tamilrockers

    A post shared by chennaigramz (@chennaigramz) on

    Cute As A Button

    Cute As A Button

    In the video shared by Amy, little Andreas is seen in a tiny white outfit with a giraffe, a zebra and an elephant on its front side.

    Welcome To The World

    Welcome To The World

    Earlier, the actress had shared a picture of herself holding her newborn in her arms and her fiance kissing her forehead. The happy picture had a caption which read, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙."

    Amy's Diaries

    Amy's Diaries

    Throughout her pregnancy, Amy documented her journey by sharing pictures and videos of her baby bump and pre-maternity photo-shoot.

    Wedding Bells Next Year?

    Wedding Bells Next Year?

    Amy and George got engaged in London on May 5. The couple will be tying the knot next year. Speaking about it to Hello magazine, "The wedding will be next year. But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool. Home is where the heart is."

    Inside Photos & Video: Amy Jackson Has The Most DREAMY Baby Shower; It's A BOY, She Reveals!

    More AMY JACKSON News

    Read more about: amy jackson
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue