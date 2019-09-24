Amy Jackson's Newborn Son Says Hi To The World; Watch Video Here!

Cute As A Button

In the video shared by Amy, little Andreas is seen in a tiny white outfit with a giraffe, a zebra and an elephant on its front side.

Welcome To The World

Earlier, the actress had shared a picture of herself holding her newborn in her arms and her fiance kissing her forehead. The happy picture had a caption which read, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙."

Amy's Diaries

Throughout her pregnancy, Amy documented her journey by sharing pictures and videos of her baby bump and pre-maternity photo-shoot.

Wedding Bells Next Year?

Amy and George got engaged in London on May 5. The couple will be tying the knot next year. Speaking about it to Hello magazine, "The wedding will be next year. But we need to decide where. It could be anywhere in world but we want to make it accessible for everyone. We will have people coming from India and from America, and George has a huge Greek family so we want to try to find somewhere that is accessible for everyone. Maybe even Liverpool. Home is where the heart is."