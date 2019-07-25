Amy Jackson Posts A STUNNING Picture From Her Pregnancy Photo Shoot; Fans Go CRAZY

Actress Amy Jackson has been proudly flaunting her baby bump all through her pregnancy. The latest picture she posted from a pregnancy photo shoot is making fans go crazy. Amy looks like an absolutely ravishing to-be-mummy in this picture.

Posting this picture from a pregnancy photo shoot, Amy Jackson, who is currently in her third trimester, looks more stunning than ever. Styled in a black high slit dress, and a black hat, Amy can be seen flaunting her baby bump in all its glory. Amy captioned this photo, "Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female @samaramorrisphotographer" (sic)

Fans who are unable to believe her body, are going berserk with their comments. One fan wrote, "HOW ARE U REAL So hot," while another commented, "Just so incredible. can't wait for you to meet your little angel now!" Actress Lisa Haydon too commented, "Uff holy smokes...mama!!!!" (sic).

Amy had recently shared her fitness regime during pregnancy. Posting this photo on her Instagram, she had written, "Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I've kept it going right into my third trimester. It's been proven that working out ( even if it's just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING." (sic)

Amy has been in a five year long relationship with her fiancé George Panayiotou. The couple will be getting married soon after the birth of their child.

