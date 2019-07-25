English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Amy Jackson Posts A STUNNING Picture From Her Pregnancy Photo Shoot; Fans Go CRAZY

    By
    |

    Actress Amy Jackson has been proudly flaunting her baby bump all through her pregnancy. The latest picture she posted from a pregnancy photo shoot is making fans go crazy. Amy looks like an absolutely ravishing to-be-mummy in this picture.

    PIC! Amy Flaunts Her Amazing Baby Bump Yet Again!

    Posting this picture from a pregnancy photo shoot, Amy Jackson, who is currently in her third trimester, looks more stunning than ever. Styled in a black high slit dress, and a black hat, Amy can be seen flaunting her baby bump in all its glory. Amy captioned this photo, "Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female @samaramorrisphotographer" (sic)

    Fans who are unable to believe her body, are going berserk with their comments. One fan wrote, "HOW ARE U REAL So hot," while another commented, "Just so incredible. can't wait for you to meet your little angel now!" Actress Lisa Haydon too commented, "Uff holy smokes...mama!!!!" (sic).

    Amy had recently shared her fitness regime during pregnancy. Posting this photo on her Instagram, she had written, "Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I've kept it going right into my third trimester. It's been proven that working out ( even if it's just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING." (sic)

    Amy has been in a five year long relationship with her fiancé George Panayiotou. The couple will be getting married soon after the birth of their child.

    MOST READ: Taapsee Pannu Talks About Her On-Set Equation With Akshay Kumar In Mission Mangal

    More AMY JACKSON News

    View this post on Instagram

    Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female @samaramorrisphotographer

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I’ve kept it going right into my third trimester. It’s been proven that working out ( even if it’s just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING 💪🏼 I stay active everyday with @aloyoga

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

    Read more about: amy jackson
    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue