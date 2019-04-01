Amy Jackson Pregnancy: Kriti Sanon, Lisa Haydon, Sophie Choudry, Elli Avram Congratulate The Actress

Kriti Sanon Congratulates Amy Jackson

This is so so beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you!!! So so happy for you Amy!!'' Kriti Sanon commented on Amy Jackson's pregnancy post.

Sophie Choudry Is Thrilled With The News

''This is sooooooo beautiful!! Am thrilled for you guys!!!! Loads of love darl,'' said Sophie Choudry.

Motherhood Is The Best Phase, Says Lisa Haydon

''Celebrations in order. Such happy news. Best phase,'' said Lisa Haydon on Amy Jackson pregnancy post.

Elli Avram

Elli Avram kept it short and simple and said, ''Congrats Amy!!!'' and added a heart emoji.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal was thrilled with Amy Jackson's pregnancy post and commented, ''Congratulations.''

Amy Jackson's Pregnancy Post

''I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one.''