Amy Jackson’s Recent Picture With Her Little Munchkin Andreas Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed their first child Andreas on September 23 this year. Ever since, Amy has never resisted sharing cute pictures of her little son Andreas.

Today, she took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of her child. Amy was seen lying on the bed wearing a grey bathrobe, while Andreas looked super adorable lying on the pillow along with Amy. The room consisted of a large framed landscape picture of little Andreas. She captioned it, "My cuddle cub Thankyou SO much @maddoxgallery @jayrutland for making my lil munchkin sparkle and shine."

Amy Jackson is having the best time with her son Andreas. She caught all our attention throughout her pregnancy, flaunting her baby bump and making style-bounded fashion statements. Amy is setting 'Mommy goals' through her attitude towards motherhood and how she embraces it gracefully.

Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a picture of her baby bump. She was standing in a scenic backdrop against the sun with her boyfriend George, who was kissing her forehead. She wrote, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

'Celebrity Mom' Amy is always seen enjoying her motherhood phase to the fullest. Amy and her fiance George exchanged rings on May 5 this year in London.

Amy made her debut in Indian cinema through AL Vijay's 2010 Tamil flick 'Madrasappatinam'. Since then, she has featured in several Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. She officially made her Bollywood entry in 'Ek Deewana Tha' opposite to Prateik Babbar. Amy was last seen in the film 2.0, which starred Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.