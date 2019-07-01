An 'Emotional' Priyanka Chopra Clicked Wiping Her Tears At Sophie Turner- Joe Jonas' Wedding!
Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas recently attended Joe Jonas- Sophie Turner's wedding celebrations in Paris, France. The couple had earlier exchanged wedding vows in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. Yesterday, we already gave you a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's look from the wedding.
While the 'desi girl' looked drop-dead gorgeous in a powder pink Sabyasachi sari and a sleeveless blouse, Nick looked every bit dapper in a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, new pictures of the power couple have surfaced on the internet. Have a look at them right away here.
Did Priyanka Get Emotional At Sophie's Wedding?
In this picture, Priyanka seems to have become emotional and is apparently wiping her tears. However, a few netizens even suggested that the actress could simply be wiping off her sweat as it's quite hot in France around this time.
'Love In The Air'
Priyanka and Nick indulged in some cute PDA at the wedding and this picture is the proof!
Candid Clicks Are The Best!
The 'Quantico' actress captured in a candid mood. Is she taking a selfie here? Well, we can't wait to see that beautiful frame.
On The Film Front
Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which is inspired by the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, Zaira recently hit the headlines after she made a public announcement about her decision to quit the film industry as she felt her line of work pushed her away from her 'imaan.'
