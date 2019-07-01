An 'Emotional' Priyanka Chopra Clicked Wiping Her Tears At Sophie Turner- Joe Jonas' Wedding!

Did Priyanka Get Emotional At Sophie's Wedding?

In this picture, Priyanka seems to have become emotional and is apparently wiping her tears. However, a few netizens even suggested that the actress could simply be wiping off her sweat as it's quite hot in France around this time.

'Love In The Air'

Priyanka and Nick indulged in some cute PDA at the wedding and this picture is the proof!

Candid Clicks Are The Best!

The 'Quantico' actress captured in a candid mood. Is she taking a selfie here? Well, we can't wait to see that beautiful frame.

On The Film Front

Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which is inspired by the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, Zaira recently hit the headlines after she made a public announcement about her decision to quit the film industry as she felt her line of work pushed her away from her 'imaan.'