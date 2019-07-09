An Experimental Lockdown For Harshvardhan Rane!

Actors often go to extreme lengths to get into the skin of their characters, and Harshavardhan Rane looks like one of those, who endorses the same! The committed actor has already started prepping up for his next highly-anticipated movie, Taish, a revenge-drama to be helmed by the extremely talented filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Being a method actor, Harshvardhan has decided to leave no stone unturned to make sure his character look and sound as per the script's demand. He will get into the physical transformation to achieve a particular look and also imbibe particular traits.

Accordingly, it's learnt that Harshvardhan has decided to go into isolation and lock himself in a bungalow located few hundred kilometers away from Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan Hits Back At Kangana Ranaut Strongly

Informs a source, "Harshvardhan is ready to take himself to the next level because the role is complex, challenging and exciting. The actor who will be sharing screen space for the first time with Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh in the revenge drama wants to subtract the external factors which don't contribute to his character. At the same time, he also wants to fulfill and surpass Bejoy Sir's expectations of him."

Without revealing much about the prepping process, Harshvardhan says, "I am experimenting with something like this for the first time, and want to tap into the unknown, not knowing what's going to come out of this."