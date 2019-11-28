    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ananya Panday Gets Trolled For Wearing A Fake Designer Dress; Fans Say 'Disaster'

      Internet can be sometimes a cruel place to stumble upon! Recently, Ananya Panday sported a pink blazer dress with cut-out details on the waistline while promoting her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh and the the actress was called out by an Instagram page Diet Sabya - a page which is known for calling out plagiarism in the field of fashion.

      Ananya wore the pink blazer from the label Nauman Piyarji. According to the Instagram page of the label, the dress was exclusively designed for Ananya. However, Diet Sabya called out Ananya and Nauman Piyarji for copying a dress from Casey Cadwallader. Here's the post..

      When your stylist dresses you in Mugler from Hill road 🤒🥴😂 . . . Left: @muglerofficial by @cadwallader; Right: Custom made @naumanpiyarji 🤨 #dietsabya #gandi #copy

      Soon, many netizens made a mockery of Ananya. Here's how they reacted..

      @shop.eat.refresh: "*Ouch*... shes so cute though. Deserves better for sure."

      @saibe.iyer: "Pathetic garment construction."

      @khatibhafiza: "I am surprised that Ananya even wore that outfit. Ugh."

      @_dhruvchhabra_: "Also. What is that outfit ! Fit is bad, styling is bad. Why would someone do this?"

      @much.more.samruddhi: "The tailoring on this pink blazer is so bad. Looks like a college assignment."

      @mr.country_fellow: "@ananyapanday you are beautifull and whole hearted,why dont you experiment with new budding designers and fashion houses? A call will do all the things."

      @kripa_thakkar: Ananya needs to Fire her Stylist Right now!"

      @saarah_nish: "What were they thinking? Like omg, no one would even notice? FIRE YOUR STYLIST GURL 🙄."

      Ananya's Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film also casts Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
