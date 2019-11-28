Ananya Panday Trolled For Wearing A Fake Designer Dress; Fans Say 'Disaster'

The internet can sometimes be a cruel place to stumble upon! Recently, Ananya Panday sported a pink blazer dress with cut-out details on the waistline while promoting her upcoming film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actress was called out by an Instagram page Diet Sabya - which is known for calling out plagiarism in the field of fashion.

Ananya wore the pink blazer from the label, Nauman Piyarji. According to the Instagram page of the label, the dress was exclusively designed for Ananya. However, Diet Sabya called out Ananya and Nauman Piyarji for copying a dress from American designer Casey Cadwallader. Here's the post...

Soon, many netizens made a mockery of Ananya. Here's how they reacted...

@shop.eat.refresh: "*Ouch*... shes so cute though. Deserves better for sure."

@saibe.iyer: "Pathetic garment construction."

@khatibhafiza: "I am surprised that Ananya even wore that outfit. Ugh."

@_dhruvchhabra_: "Also. What is that outfit ! Fit is bad, styling is bad. Why would someone do this?"

@much.more.samruddhi: "The tailoring on this pink blazer is so bad. Looks like a college assignment."

@mr.country_fellow: "@ananyapanday you are beautifull and whole hearted,why dont you experiment with new budding designers and fashion houses? A call will do all the things."

@kripa_thakkar: Ananya needs to Fire her Stylist Right now!"

@saarah_nish: "What were they thinking? Like omg, no one would even notice? FIRE YOUR STYLIST GURL 🙄."

Ananya's Pati, Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film also casts Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

(Social media posts are not edited)