      Ananya Panday Gets Trolled Over Her Instagram Captions; Funny Memes Land On The Facebook

      Facebook is one of the most loved social media platforms. While stumbling upon it, we have come across some really hilarious memes featuring Ananya Panday. Netizens can't stop taking a sly dig at her Instagram captions and we're sure even Ananya will find these memes funny. Have a dekko below..

      Earlier, Ananya had talked about dealing with the trolls and had said, "I have been written and talked about by the media since I turned 17. I have been trolled since and it's normal now. I have become thick-skinned now. I have seen how my dad never let anything affect him."

      "He is always the one to crack a joke on himself and the first one to laugh. People ask me what advice has he given me. All I can say is that he doesn't need to give me any; he is an example of someone who does not get affected by the highs and lows. He has always been nice to people. He has never changed and that's something I need to learn from him."

      Ananya is currently busy promoting her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which has already hit the theatres yesterday i.e., November 6, 2019. The film also casts Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
