Ananya Panday: I've Had My Fair Share Of Relationships; It’s Normal And One Should Not Judge Me

Many newbies are often sceptical of talking about their love life. Ananya Panday is no different. But the actress makes sure to be real with the media, as much as possible. Even though Ananya comes from a Tinder generation, where there's hardly any space for serious relationships, the actress says that if one wants to stay loyal to his/her partner, that person's relationship will stay unaffected, no matter what!

Speaking of herself, Ananya said, "I am a romantic person, I love being in love. I'm in love with the idea of love. I have had my fair share of relationships. It's normal and one shouldn't judge me for it because in school you have many short-short relationships, you know. I started working from a young age and have matured a lot in the past year."

When Ananya, who debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, was asked if she's in a relationship currently, the actress denied to spill any bean and asked what's the fun in putting everything out in public. She maintained that she wants to keep a few things private.

Ananya also spoke about her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan. Rumours are rife that the duo is more than just friends. However, none of them has made it official and maintain that they are "just friends".

While praising Kartik, the actress said, "By now everyone knows I had a huge crush on him. I used to think he's cute, now having worked with him, I find him to be cuter. He's a lovely person and we have a blast whenever we are together."

Pati Patni Aur Woh is releasing tomorrow (December 6, 2019). The film also casts Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.