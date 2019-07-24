Ananya Panday: I Am Still That Young Girl Who Looks Up To Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor

Ever since her debut with 'Student of The Year 2', Ananya Panday has been making waves for various aspects. Right from her performance being appreciated across all quarters to her recently announced DSR (Digital Social Responsibility) initiative, 'So Positive', the actress has been in the news for all the right reasons.

Feeling elated upon receiving accolades, the actress shares, "I would definitely call it amazing, for me getting appreciated for my work means a lot to me, this is what I always wanted to do. It's just the first film and there are so many things happening."

She further added, "I mean people used to recognize even before my first film came out. There were people on Instagram who would recognize and appreciate me for my work, like come up to me and tell me my lines. I am still that young girl who appreciates Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and when people come and tell me that they are in awe of my work, it means a lot to me."

Recently while speaking to PTI, Ananya revealed that she was initially scared as she did not know how people would react to the initiative 'So Positive' but felt it was an important topic to talk about as it was barely discussed.

The actress was quoted as saying, "I believe that ignorance is bliss and I believe in quietly doing your work and ignoring stuff, that's also because I am slightly more thick skinned... But I have to realise that not everyone is the same and they might not be able to handle it in the same way.

She further added, "So, I want to provide people with every option they can deal with it. To build the community, to create awareness and just to let people know that they are not alone and they have someone to talk to."

Ever since her Bollywood debut, Ananya has been raking in immense love and appreciation from across the quarters. The actress is currently one of the most sought-after names for brands where she is already the face of the most iconic brands of all times. More so, she is known for her style and sartorial choices.

From being a filmmaker's favourite to a sensation for the world, Ananya has emerged as the IT girl for all. The actress will next be seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.