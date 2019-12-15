Ananya Panday Joins Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi Project!

Ananya Panday, the young actress is on a high with the success of her latest release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. As per the latest reports, Ananya is now all set to join the upcoming Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi project, which is directed by Shakun Batra. The untitled flick is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

If the reports are to be believed, Ananya Panday has been roped in to play the second lead in the movie, which features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the main protagonists. Ananya is sharing the screen with both Deepika and Siddhant, for the first time in her career.

The untitled flick is said to be a romantic comedy that revolves around modern-day relationships. Reportedly, director Shakun Batra and producer Karan Johar wanted a fresh leading cast for the project, and thus went on to rope in Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, for the lead roles.

As per the reports, the location hunt for the movie, which will be completely shot in India has already begun. It is a very special project for both Shakun and KJo, who last teamed up for the highly appreciated family drama Kapoor And Sons. The project is expected to have an official launch very soon.

Ananya Panday is currently busy with the shooting of Abbas Ali Zafar's Khali Peeli, in which she has been paired opposed Dhadak actor Ishan Khattar. The movie, which is said to be a supernatural comedy thriller, will also feature Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Khali Peeli, which is the official remake of Telugu flick Taxiwala, is slated to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

