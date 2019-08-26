Ananya Panday: Getting Into A Room With Karan Johar Was Easier, But...

Ananya Panday made her debut amid all the 'nepotism' debate. When the first look poster of Student Of The Year 2 hit the internet, it was welcomed with attacking memes because netizens felt she got into a Karan Johar production very easily, owing to her father's connection.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, when Ananya was asked if she feels the same, the leggy lass said, "I have always wanted to do this and when you are born in an actor's family, you get to meet people at a very early age. Getting into a room with Karan (Johar) was easier, but what you do inside the room solely depends on you. I don't think people would put money on someone whom they don't believe in."

In the same interview, Ananya also talked about being popular and handling fame after her first release. The actress said, now that she has started being recognised in public, she feels that she has finally earned a name for herself. However, the actress went on to add that she tries to behave as normal as possible in public.

Despite gaining popularity, Ananya still believes in hanging out with her friends and family, like she used to do earlier. Ananya also spoke about her actor-father and said that she wishes to work with him someday and she hopes her wish gets fulfilled soon.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the film, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020, and is expected to clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

