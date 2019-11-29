    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ananya Panday On Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan: I Hope He Becomes An Actor One Day!

      Ananya Panday has known Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana and Aryan since her childhood. The star kids are often seen hanging out together and share the same social circle. While Ananya made her debut in Bollywood with 'Student Of The Year 2' this year, Suhana recently broke the internet with her acting debut in a short film. Meanwhile, rumours about Aryan's Bollywood debut continues to hit the internet.

      Amidst all this, Ananya recently spoke about her buddies Aryan and Suhana in a recent media interaction. Here's what she had to say.

      Ananya Says Aryan Is Very Witty And Smart

      Ananya Says Aryan Is Very Witty And Smart

      Speaking about Aryan, Ananya said, "He's more inclined towards direction. But I think he's very creative. He's a very good writer. He's very witty and smart. He did Simba's voiceover so well. Selfishly, I hope he becomes an actor one day."

      The Actress Also Spoke About Her Best Friend Suhana Khan

      The Actress Also Spoke About Her Best Friend Suhana Khan

      "Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background," said Ananya.

      A Lot Of Big Things Are Meant For Suhana, Says Ananya

      A Lot Of Big Things Are Meant For Suhana, Says Ananya

      She further added, "This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

      Are The Directors Listening?

      Are The Directors Listening?

      Earlier in an interview, Ananya had said that she would love to do a film like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter). The actress was quoted a saying, ""I really want to do a girls' version of Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Even an original story about thee friends would be perfect for Suhana, Shanaya and me".

      Speaking about films, Ananya is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. She will also be seen in Ishaan Khatter's 'Kaali Peeli'.

      Ananya Pandey Says She Would Love To Do A Film Like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara With Suhana & Shanaya

      Ananya Panday REACTS LIKE THIS On Winning 'Next Gen Star Of The Year' Award At GMA 2019!

      Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
