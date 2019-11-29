Ananya Panday On Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan: I Hope He Becomes An Actor One Day!

Ananya Says Aryan Is Very Witty And Smart

Speaking about Aryan, Ananya said, "He's more inclined towards direction. But I think he's very creative. He's a very good writer. He's very witty and smart. He did Simba's voiceover so well. Selfishly, I hope he becomes an actor one day."

The Actress Also Spoke About Her Best Friend Suhana Khan

"Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background," said Ananya.

A Lot Of Big Things Are Meant For Suhana, Says Ananya

She further added, "This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

Are The Directors Listening?

Earlier in an interview, Ananya had said that she would love to do a film like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's daughter). The actress was quoted as saying, ""I really want to do a girls' version of Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Even an original story about thee friends would be perfect for Suhana, Shanaya and me".