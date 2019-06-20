English
    Ananya Panday REACTS LIKE THIS On Winning 'Next Gen Star Of The Year' Award At GMA 2019!

    By
    |
    Ananya Pandey looks beautiful at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Winning away hearts with her vibrancy and cool vibe, Ananya Panday emerged as a promising debutante with her first film, Student of the Year 2 as she bagged the 'Next Gen star of the year' award at the recently held Grazia millennial awards.

    Escatic by the first-ever award, the actress revealed, "I feel really special as this my first award after school. I am super excited that I am representing the entire generation that just trying to figure themselves out. Big hug to all and Lot's of Love to all. This journey will be amazing, everything gonna be fine it's all going to be worth it."

    ananya

    The teen sensation wore a ruffled tulle off-shoulder black dress with an asymmetrical hem and accessorised it with a pair of heels to add a dash of pop with a peachy makeup to complete the look. Receiving the award, the diva looked every bit of the title that she received, doing complete justice with her choice and her achievements.

    Ananya has totally won the race for the 'Best Student of the Year' with her debut and it seems like the never stopping diva is on a winning streak!

    With the vibrant fabric that Ananya possesses along with the quirk and magnetic appeal, she has also become a favorite for the leading brands that want her as the face for their lines. She has emerged as a major influencer and possesses a wide fan base which is a proof of her popularity.

    From being the cover girl of leading magazines to bagging her second project much before her debut, Ananya is getting all the appreciation from not just the audience and peers but also the filmmakers and critics. The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and had been creating a storm with her sightings, much before her most anticipated Bollywood debut.

    Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of many iconic brands which has made her the most sought after brand ambassador amongst the companies and she already has a list of brand endorsements to her credit.

    Ananya has made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 and will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

    Ananya Pandey Rubbishes The Reports Of Her Lying About USC Admission; Generates Proofs!

    More ANANYA PANDAY News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
