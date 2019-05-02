Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

I Love All The Memes On Me, Says Ananya Panday

''I love all the memes and trolls that are coming on my way. I think since Koffee With Karan, my expression became the subject of memes and I love sharing it with my friends. I put it on my social media stories. It is really funny... honestly," she said to India Today.

I Learnt How To Laugh At Trolls From My Father

"I am so familiar with the whole thing (memes and trolls) that I saw how my father can laugh at himself. I have learnt it too. I think because he took it such a positive way, now that I get trolled or something, I take it positively. It doesn't affect me."

Trolls Affected Me At The Beginning But Now I Enjot It

"Initially, trolling did affect me but now I know that it is a part and parcel of our job and especially with a film like Student Of The Year 2, where we are trying to create a world that is larger than life. I think even when the first Student Of The Year came, there was criticism that the film faced. But now we all take it in good spirit."

Student Of The Year 2 Grand Release

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of The Year 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.