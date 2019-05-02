Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'
Student of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has been a subject of trolls right after the trailer of the movie was released and Twitter was engulfed with hilarious memes every single day taking a shot at Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff for their over the top depiction of 'student life'. However, Ananya opened up that she herself laughs at all the memes pointed towards her and even shares it with her friends and takes everything in good spirit.
I Love All The Memes On Me, Says Ananya Panday
''I love all the memes and trolls that are coming on my way. I think since Koffee With Karan, my expression became the subject of memes and I love sharing it with my friends. I put it on my social media stories. It is really funny... honestly," she said to India Today.
I Learnt How To Laugh At Trolls From My Father
"I am so familiar with the whole thing (memes and trolls) that I saw how my father can laugh at himself. I have learnt it too. I think because he took it such a positive way, now that I get trolled or something, I take it positively. It doesn't affect me."
Trolls Affected Me At The Beginning But Now I Enjot It
"Initially, trolling did affect me but now I know that it is a part and parcel of our job and especially with a film like Student Of The Year 2, where we are trying to create a world that is larger than life. I think even when the first Student Of The Year came, there was criticism that the film faced. But now we all take it in good spirit."
Student Of The Year 2 Grand Release
Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of The Year 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 10, 2019. The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.