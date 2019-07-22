English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Instagram's New Feature Against Social Media Bullying!

    By
    |

    Ananya Panday who made her Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year 2', recently made everyone proud of her big digital social responsibility initiative towards social media bullying. Supporting this cause, Instagram introduced a new feature and here's what she has to say about it.

    "There is no organised way to deal with incessant trolling, so I just want to provide for people to know how to handle such a situation. Recently, Instagram has made changes in the way they go about trolling. I feel happy that 'So Positive' has made that change now. Before you pass a hateful comment, you get a notification asking 'Are you sure you want to post it?' So it also makes trolls think twice."

    ananya

    This is exactly the thought which the actress had when she was planning to take up and voice the protest against bullying that affects teenagers the most. In the digital environment and it being a public platform, where everyone sees it happening but no one actually takes a step to stop it, Ananya is carrying the baton for the cause.

    Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ananya mentioned that she considers Alia Bhatt a source of huge inspiration. The actress said, "It's not as if I am trying to imitate or be like someone in particular. Obviously, Alia is a huge source of inspiration. In fact, what I have learned from Alia is that she never claimed to be perfect from the start. She was raw in her first film (Student of The Year; 2012) and then, she grew from there and people could see that evolution."

    Ever since her Bollywood debut, Ananya has been raking in immense love and appreciation from across quarters. The actress is currently one of the most sought-after names for brands. More so, she is known for her style and sartorial choices.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the official remake of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

    Ananya Panday On Dealing With Trolls: The Best Way Is To Give Love Back To The People Who Hate Me

    More ANANYA PANDAY News

    Read more about: ananya panday
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue