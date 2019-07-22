Ananya Panday Reacts To Instagram's New Feature Against Social Media Bullying!

Ananya Panday who made her Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year 2', recently made everyone proud of her big digital social responsibility initiative towards social media bullying. Supporting this cause, Instagram introduced a new feature and here's what she has to say about it.

"There is no organised way to deal with incessant trolling, so I just want to provide for people to know how to handle such a situation. Recently, Instagram has made changes in the way they go about trolling. I feel happy that 'So Positive' has made that change now. Before you pass a hateful comment, you get a notification asking 'Are you sure you want to post it?' So it also makes trolls think twice."

This is exactly the thought which the actress had when she was planning to take up and voice the protest against bullying that affects teenagers the most. In the digital environment and it being a public platform, where everyone sees it happening but no one actually takes a step to stop it, Ananya is carrying the baton for the cause.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ananya mentioned that she considers Alia Bhatt a source of huge inspiration. The actress said, "It's not as if I am trying to imitate or be like someone in particular. Obviously, Alia is a huge source of inspiration. In fact, what I have learned from Alia is that she never claimed to be perfect from the start. She was raw in her first film (Student of The Year; 2012) and then, she grew from there and people could see that evolution."

Ever since her Bollywood debut, Ananya has been raking in immense love and appreciation from across quarters. The actress is currently one of the most sought-after names for brands. More so, she is known for her style and sartorial choices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in the official remake of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Ananya Panday On Dealing With Trolls: The Best Way Is To Give Love Back To The People Who Hate Me