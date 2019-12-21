Ananya Panday Is Ready To Tick Off 'Working With Deepika Padukone' From Her Bucket List

Ananya Panday who is currently basking in the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh is ready to tick of working with Deepika Padukone off her bucket list. The actress is set to work with Deepika in an untitled project alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi. The film directed by Shakun Batra is produced by Dharma Productions.

A report in Indiatoday states, Panday revealed, the project feels like home to her, thanks to the chance to work with Dharma Productions again. Talking about her co-stars, she said, "I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to. Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in Gully Boy'. My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with,"

Ananya Panday while at the moment, is vacationing in Dubai with friends, had announced the new project on social media by saying dreams do come true. She wrote, "Dreams really do come true A nuanced take on modern love directed by my favourite @shakunbatra and I can't believe I'm part of it!"

Dreams really do come true 🤩 A nuanced take on modern love directed by my favourite @shakunbatra and I can’t believe I’m part of it! pic.twitter.com/OK6eIisgiE — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) December 19, 2019

Ananya made her debut with Dharma Production's Student of the Year 2. In the statement, she also mentioned feeling grateful towards Karan Johar. "Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan (Johar)."

Panday will also be seen in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli that also features a Dharma debutante, Ishaan Khatter.

