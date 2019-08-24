English
    Ananya Panday Spills The Beans On Her Dream Bollywood Wedding!

    Lakme Fashion Week 2019 is here again, and Bollywood celebrities are making heads turn on the ramp like always. This year, Ananya Panday made her LFW debut, walking for designers Arpita Mehta and Anushree Reddy. Ananya walked the runway in two outfits, with the theme of the show being, 'Blockbuster Brides'. Later on, she was asked about her dream wedding, and this is what she said!

    Behind-the-scenes of Lakme Fashion Week, Ananya was asked about the kind of wedding she would like to have. She said, "See the wedding I want is Aditi's wedding in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which is exactly the wedding I want. Wedding film I really enjoyed Veere which just came," reported Pinkvilla. She also added that the perfect bridal color is pink.

    Ananya made her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 this year, starring alongside Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria, another newbie. Now, she is already on to her second movie, and will next be seen in the remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will be sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

