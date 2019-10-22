Ananya Panday Spills The Beans On What Will Be Different In The Remake Of Pati Patni Aur Woh

The 1978 classic Hindi movie starring Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur, and Vidya Sinha, Pati Patni Aur Woh is getting a contemporary remake. The remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz, and it stars the youngest lot from Bollywood, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. Ananya recently opened up about the major differences in characters between the original and the remake.

The original Pati Patni Aur Woh was a movie about a husband, who cheats on his wife by having an affair with his secretary, lying to her that his wife is on the death bed. Ananya promises that while the story is the same, the remake is going to be a very modern take on the original, with the female characters being more empowered.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ananya said, "In the past, women didn't have such strong characters. In our film, Bhumi and I have prominent roles. Our characters are far more developed and you'll see that through our dialogues as well. Showcasing empowered women is inspirational."

A few days ago, the makers of the movie unveiled the first poster, which has amped up the anticipation of audiences. Describing the characters, she said that she will play the role of a hot secretary, whereas Kartik that of Chintu Tyagi, and Bhumi will play the role of his wife, Vedica. She feels that this movie will have a strong connect with younger audiences.

The film is produced by Juno Chopra, and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

MOST READ: Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Working With Varun Dhawan In Coolie No 1: 'He's Crazy'