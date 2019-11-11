Ananya Panday Talks About Her Dream Wedding Amidst Rumours Of Affair With Kartik Aaryan!

As Ananya Panday turns muse to designer Gaurav Gupta for Brides Today magazine's November edition, the newbie talked about the idea of her dream wedding. Ananya said, "I'm actually going to have two weddings. One will be in Udaipur and it's going to be like Kalki Koechlin's in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A really big party with all my friends, family, and other industry people. A week later, we'll go to a beach somewhere like the Bahamas or Maldives for a smaller ceremony."

For the unversed, ever since Ananya Panday began shooting with Kartik Aaryan for Pati Patni Aur Woh, rumours have been rife that they're more than just co-stars. However, neither Kartik nor Ananya have spoken about their alleged affair!

Coming back to Ananya, the young lady also revealed the name of her first celebrity crush and it's none other than the Greek God of Bollywood - Hrithik Roshan.

Ananya, who made her début with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, also spoke about her idea of romance and said, "I love all things soppy, sappy, and cheesy. Random acts of love like surprises and letters. I definitely want to meet someone who will do all of that for me."

When asked where does she see herself in the next 10 years, Ananya said that she wants to be at the top of her game. The actress feels she is so lucky that she started out young and believes she can afford to make mistakes and grow. The SOTY 2 star believes that nobody is perfect and it's better to start raw and develop. Ananya concluded by saying that she wants to maintain a normal life.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

Ananya, who's just two films old, has already signed her third film, Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.