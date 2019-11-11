Ananya Panday Talks About Her Dream Wedding Amidst The Alleged Affair Rumours With Kartik Aaryan!

As Ananya Panday turns a muse to designer Gaurav Gupta for Brides Today magazine's November edition, the newbie talks about the idea of her dream wedding. Ananya says, "I'm actually going to have two weddings. One will be in Udaipur and it's going to be like Kalki Koechlin's in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A really big party with all my friends, family, and other industry people. A week later, we'll go to a beach somewhere like the Bahamas or Maldives for a smaller ceremony."

For the unversed, ever since Ananya Panday has begun shooting with Kartik Aaryan for Pati Patni Aur Woh, rumours have been rife that they're more than just co-stars. However, neither Kartik nor Ananya has confirmed a thing abou their alleged affair!

Coming back to Ananya, the young lady also revealed the name of her first celebrity crush and it's none other than the Greek God of Bollywood - Hrithik Roshan.

Ananya, who made a début with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, also spoke about her idea of romance and said, "I love all things soppy, sappy, and cheesy. Random acts of love like surprises and letters. I definitely want to meet someone who will do all of that for me."

When asked where does she see herself in the next ten years, Ananya said that she wants to be at the top of her game. She feels that she is so lucky that she started out young and she can afford to make mistakes and grow. She believes that nobody is perfect and it's better to start raw and develop. She concluded by saying that she wants to maintain a normal life.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and is slated to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

Ananya, who's just two-film old has already signed her third film, Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.