    I Am Going To Kill You: Ananya Panday THREATENS Kartik Aaryan After He Makes Fun Of Her Weight!

    Ever since Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' hit the shooting floors, the actor has been regularly posting videos of his fun banter with his co-stars from the sets. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor will be sharing screen space for the first time with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in this film.

    Recently Kartik took to his Instagram page to share a new video where he is seen sitting in a car with Ananya and the film's director Mudassar Aziz.

    The video features Aziz scolding Ananya for not gaining any weight for the film despite being told to do so. "AP, I told him to put on weight, I hardly gave him any time. He put on weight in like 15 days," he says to Ananya while pointing towards Kartik. In her defense, the 'Student Of The Year 2' actress says, "But he is a hapshi, I can't help it."

    When Kartik points out that she was given three months time to gain weight and Mudassar jokes that she merely put on 500 grams, Ananya answers by saying that she had gained three kgs.

    Taking a dig at her, Kartik says, "Three kgs? Why are you lying? You've put on three grams. To this, Ananya warns him, "I am going to kill you. I'll rip your moustache off."

    Happy Birthday to the Man who always wants ‘Weight’ in the Performance or the Performers @mudassar_as_is 🤗 I gained around 7 kgs for chintu and So did @ananyapanday (3gms) 😂🤗 #PatiPatniAurWoh 🤫❤️

    Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha-Ranjeeta Kaur's 1977 movie by the same name. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020.

    Kriti Sanon Plays Special Role In Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
