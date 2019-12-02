Ananya Panday Waiting For Mr Right! Reveals She Won’t Marry Until She Turns 30

In a recent interview with the team of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Ananya Panday revealed that she will get married only when she turns 30.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is an upcoming movie starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Bhumi plays Kartik's patni in the film while Ananya plays his woh.

In an interview, Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi were posed a question - 'Who's most likely to get married first, among the three?' for which Kartik and Bhumi straightaway pointed fingers at Ananya, leaving her blushing. She replied, "What makes you guys think I will marry first?" and revealed that she will get married only when she turns 30. While Kartik and Bhumi were pulling her legs, Ananya took the question seriously and answered her heart out.

Though Ananya is too young to get married, earlier she had admitted that she finds Kartik cute and has a crush on him. She revealed this even before signing up a movie together. Ananya, who is just 21 years old now, made her debut with Karan Johar's production 'Student of the Year 2'. Winning hearts with her debut, she is all set for the release of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' now.

In the interview, Ananya also admitted that she might get married before 30 if she finds the right man. The actress admitting to having a crush on Kartik, and her marriage plans now have left fans bemused. Let's keep our fingers crossed!