Ananya Panday Was A Victim Of Bullying & Would Get Called A Hunchback During Her School Days!

Ananya Admits Facing Body Issues In The Past

Ananya was quoted as saying, "In my school, we wore uniforms and couldn't apply nail polish or kajal. I had so many problems like body issues, stress and exams. I am really skinny even though I eat like a beast. Everyone wants to have a curvy body and look a certain way, but I think now I am comfortable in my skin."

The Star Kid Admits Getting Bullied During Her School Days

"In school, I would always be uncomfortable because my skirt would expose my thin, chicken legs and wiry hands. I would get called a hunchback as I am tall and would always bend down to hear people. This is the reason trolls don't affect me, as I have been bullied in school," she further added.

On How Her Parents Realized That She Was Serious About Pursuing Acting

In the same interview, Ananya also mentioned, "My parents didn't realise how serious I was about becoming an actor until I turned 17. They would see me enact scenes at home with my friends Shanaya (Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter) and Suhana, but they never took it seriously. However, their outlook changed when they saw me perform in a play in school and realised that I was serious about it."

However, It Wasn't Easy For Her

"I had to really convince them that I wanted to be an actor because they have seen my father go through ups and downs. However, they never imposed their plans on me. They wanted me to apply to a college and were fine about me wanting to audition for movies. They have always been realistic."

Ananya Even Shared Her First Memory Of Bollywood

"Besides watching 'SOTY', I remember this incident when Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and I visited the set of Karan's directorial 'My Name Is Khan', starring Shah Rukh Khan. They needed some extras to give a passing shot. We were 10 back then. We thought we had given the shot of our life and waited with bated breath for the scene, but it never came. We were devastated to know that it had been edited from the film."