Ananya Panday: I Won’t Be Drawn To Films That Are Sexist Or Promoting Something Morally Wrong

2019 has been a wonderful year for Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, which also featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role along with Tara Sutaria. Soon after the release of SOTY 2, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is already declared a hit and Ananya is in a happy zone.

When Ananya was asked how does it feel to deliver a hit, she said, "It's just been everything I could have dreamt of! The fact that I can finally be an actor and work in this industry is such a privilege and a big deal for me. I think that's why 2019 will be the best year of my life."

"I actually got to become an actor. I am just so happy to be working every single day of my life. I was supposed to go on a holiday on my birthday, but I worked. Everyone said 'We are feeling so bad for you'. I said, 'No, I am so happy getting to work on my birthday'. I hope I get to work on every birthday for the rest of my life!"

In the same interview, when Ananya was asked if there's any kind of film which she doesn't want to do, she said that she hasn't kept any such barriers for herself. But she won't be drawn to films that are misogynistic or sexist, or hurtful to any gender, or promoting something morally wrong.

Ananya further asserted that it's normal to play grey or negative characters. "I don't think if the message of the film is wrong, I would do something like that. That's something I would never be drawn to," added Ananya.

Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.