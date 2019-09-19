English
    Ananya Pandey Gets Script Advice From Her Parents, But She Has The Final Say

    By
    |

    Ananya Pandey made her debut just a few months back and is already making big waves in the industry. After making her big entry into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, the actress is already busy filming her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya hails from a film family, with her father being Chunky Pandey having worked in several films. So, does Ananya get tips from her father when it comes to choosing scripts? Here's what she has to say.

    Ananya On Learning From Her Parents' Experience

    Ananya On Learning From Her Parents' Experience

    Ananya has started her big Bollywood career at a relatively young age, and may be looking to her parents to learn from their experience. When asked if she receives advice regarding which scripts to choose, Ananya said, "Mum and Dad go through the scripts I get. They do give me advice, but they want me to have the final say in my career," according to Pinkvilla.

    On What Has Changed Since She Became An Actress

    On What Has Changed Since She Became An Actress

    "What has changed since you became an actor?" is a favourite question posed to new actors in the industry. When Ananya was asked the question, she replied, "There are so many things I never used to have to deal with that I do now. It's a weird balance. I am a lot more protective of everything."

    Ananya Will Be Starring In Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake

    Ananya Will Be Starring In Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake

    Ananya will be starring opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of the 1978 hit film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will play the ‘other woman' who walks into the life of the married couple being played by Kartik & Bhumi.

    "It's Refreshing To Play A Strong Role"

    Ananya is super pumped about playing a strong female character in the film, as she said, "I've been swamped shooting for the remake of the 1978 classic Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The two characters Bhumi and I play are feisty. They don't give in easily. It's so refreshing to play such a strong role." The film is scheduled for release on December 6, 2019.

    On To Her Third Film, Khaali Peeli

    On To Her Third Film, Khaali Peeli

    Amidst her busy schedule, Ananya has already started filming her third film, ‘Khaali Peeli' opposite Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter. It is hard to believe that Ananya made her debut in May this year, starring opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in SOTY 2!

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 18:42 [IST]
