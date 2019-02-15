Pics! Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, Aditi Rao Hydari At Punit Malhotra’s Valentine’s Day Party

Ananya Pandey's Ravishing Attire At Punit Malhotra's Valentine's Day Party

Ananya Pandey looked absolutely ravishing at Punit Malhotra's Valentine's Day house party on Thursday night. She donned a hot cut out little black dress as she posed for pictures at the party.

Tara Sutaria's All White Ensemble

Tara Sutaria attended Punit Malhotra's Valentine's Day house party in an all white ensemble. She looked stunning in a white shimmering crop top teamed with white palazzos and a white blazer. Ananya and Tara will both be making their big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.

Kartik Aaryan Posed For Pictures

Kartik Aaryan made it to Punit Malhotra's Valentine's Day house party. He sported a casual look in a dark sweater and black jeans. Earlier in the day, Kartik was seen promoting his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi. He will be starring alongside Kriti Sanon in the movie which is set to release on March 1st.

Aditi Rao Hydari & Diana Penty Pose Together

Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty posed for pictures together at Punit Malhotra's house party on Thursday night. Aditi sported a minimal make up look and looked pretty in a khaki green dress with a matching blazer teamed with sneakers, while Diana looked pretty in a navy blue dress and red pumps.

Badshah Brings The Swag To The Party

Rapper Badshah was also present at Punit Malhotra's Valentine's Day party at his house on Thursday night. He looked cool in a black tee and a black jacket teamed with black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Pooja Hegde Also Attended The Party

Pooja Hegde also made it to Punit Malhotra's house party on Valentine's Day. She looked pretty in a black dress with lace detailing, and her hair tied up in a pony tail.

Sophie Choudry's Little Black Dress

Sophie Choudry too sported the little black dress look to Punit Malhotra's Valentine's Day house party on Thursday night.