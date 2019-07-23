English
    Ananya Pandey On Her Besties: Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor Are There For Me No Matter What

    Ananya Pandey is just one film old but she has proven to everyone that she is here to stay. She debuted with Student of the Year 2, a movie that did not garner the appreciation of critics. But everyone took notice of Ananya's performance and her potential to evolve into a legitimate talent.

    On the other hand, Ananya was subjected to brutal trolling and social media bullying for being a star kid. This made her take a stand against it, and she starting an initiative called, 'So Positive,' with the intention of providing support to those who get bullied online. In a recent interview, Ananya spoke about her own support system that she has in her friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

    Ananya’s Besties Suhana & Shanaya Are There For Her Always

    In an interview with Asian Age, Ananya Pandey expressed that her two besties, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are always there for her. She said, "Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others' backs. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what."

    Talking about nepotism, she said, "You can't change who your parents are, and I would never want to do that. I am so proud of my dad. While I was promoting SOTY 2, I noticed that people used to ask about nepotism, and Tiger (Shroff) used to tell me 'just let your work do that talking'. Once your film is out then they are not looking at you as someone's daughter or son, they look at you as an actor. Being a star kid, I don't want to complain. I am lucky and super blessed. Yes, there is a negative side of comparison and trolling, but there are so many positive aspects to it and I just want to focus on that."

    Ananya made it to the big screen with Student of the Year 2, which released in May of this year, starring opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz's remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set to release on December 6th, 2019.

