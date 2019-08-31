Ananya Pandey Says She Would Love To Do A Film Like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara With Suhana & Shanaya

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey opened up about her relationship with her father. This comes days after her father Chunky Pandey stated in an interview that he was wilder than his daughter.

She said, "I have heard so many crazy stories, people still talk about his New Year parties in the '90s, when guests used to randomly show up. I'm really not as wild as him but I would like to carry forward the legacy of his New Year parties."

When she was asked about the possibilities of seeing her and her dad together on the big screens, she said she would love to work with him. "I'd love to do a comedy, something in the David Dhawan zone, as he's known for his comic timing," she said.

When she was asked whether there has been any changes in her life after Student of the Year 2, the actor said, "Oh yes, and the biggest change is people coming up to me to discuss work. Before the film, I was recognised as Chunky's daughter, now people know me as Student Of The Year 2 actor. I cannot have learnt much since I am just one film old, but I have realised the need to be careful while facing the camera as every facial expression is magnified".

She was also asked about the 'girl gang' of Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and herself; she said she grew up playing acting games. "Shanaya is making her debut soon and Suhana is studying in an acting school."

When she was asked about the three of them together on the big screen, she said, "I really want to do a girls' version of Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Even an original story about thee friends would be perfect for Suhana, Shanaya and me".

On the work front, Ananya's Student of the Year - 2 was released in May and it was received pretty well among the audience. She is currently working on Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and also has Khaali Peeli with Ishaaan Khatter.