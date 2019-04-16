AndhaDhun Makes A Killing At The Box Office In China, Crosses Rs 200 Crores In Just Two Weeks!

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun crosses ₹200-crore mark On China Box Office | FilmiBeat

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun is making a killing at the box office in China and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just two weeks of its release. Released as Piano Player in China, the movie is running to full house all across the country and they're bowled over by the murder-suspense-thriller.

The whole crew is happy with the way the movie is doing in China and Ayushmann Khurrana opened up by saying, "As an artiste, it's always extremely satisfying to see a film not only receiving appreciation from audiences but also delivering big at the box office. I'm thrilled with the fabulous response that AndhaDhun has received first in India and now in China. Doing Rs 200 crore in the neighbouring nation bolsters my belief that universal stories will always have a bigger reach."

Ayushmann also thanked directed Sriram Raghavan for his work and said, "Sriram Raghavan has given the world a thriller that is keeping everyone on the edge of their seats and where language is not a barrier. Thus, AndhaDhun has passed the true test for cinema, given its universal appeal."

Director Sriram Raghavan released a statement about AndhaDhun's success in China by saying, "We had no idea that our little 'experimental film' would travel so much. Experimental doesn't mean no fun. The film, I learn, is screening in both subtitled and dubbed versions in different screens. My whole team is super thrilled."

