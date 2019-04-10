AndhaDhun Makes Rs 115 Crores In Just 5 Days At The Box Office In China

Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu starrer Andhadhun was a superhit in India and the movie released in China with the title Piano Player last week and the Chinese audience are floored with the suspense-thriller and the movie is running to packed houses. In just a matter of five days, Piano Player made Rs 115 crores at the box office and the numbers will only increase as the days pass by.

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, ''#AndhaDhun (#PianoPlayer) is rocking the #China box-office. Different content from #India appreciated! It augers well for #Bollywood films which has been going through a slump in China market. Total: $ 16.66 mn [₹ 115.22 cr] in 5 days.''

While Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun made a whopping Rs 150.72 crores in its lifetime in India, it looks like the Chinese version Piano Player will cross the mark in only a matter of few days. Usually, only Aamir Khan's movies were running in packed houses in China and it's good to see that AndhaDhun has also taken the spot and vowed the Chinese audience.

Also, the point to be noted here is that the average ticket price in China is $12 when compared to an average ticket price in India $1.20 (single theatre) and above. Kudos to team of AndhaDhun for winning the hearts of the Chinese audience as well.

Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!