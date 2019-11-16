Anees Bazmee Keen To Cast Salman Khan In Boney Kapoor's No Entry Sequel!

Boney Kapoor's No Entry was a super-hit comedy drama. The film casted Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly in the lead roles. The film was made on the budget of ₹22 crore and it had earned ₹79.85 crore at the box office. Rumours have been rife that producer Boney Kapoor is keen to make the sequel of the film but owing to his alleged cold war with Salman, the producer has kept the film on back burner.

When director Anees Bazmee was asked about the possibility of No Entry sequel, he told Deccan Chronicle, "We will make No Entry sequel. I have written a good script much bigger than the last one. It's a good script and one of the best films I have written so far. But now, it depends on Boneyji to take the call about how we will take the film forward."

He further added, "In No Entry there were three actors but the new script has six actors in double role. There will be 10 girls instead of four."

Anees Bazmee also asserted that he wants the same cast in the sequel. "I have done 11 films with Anil and Salman is always fun to work with. Fardeen did a good job in the film with all other actors," concluded the director.

Currently, Anees Bazmee is gearing up for his next release, Pagalpanti. The film casts John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 22, 2019.