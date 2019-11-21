Anees Bazmee On The Comedy Genre And Why It Will Always Find An Audience

Director Anees Bazmee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Pagalpanti'. In a recent interview, the veteran director spoke about the comedy genre and why it will always find an audience.

Bazmee said, "I want my films to make people laugh and be happy. Life is short. In your old age, when you look back, you will mostly remember the happy moments. Today, people are under a lot of stress, be it in career, source of income, taking care of kids' education or weddings. There are so many reasons to worry that people are gradually forgetting to smile. I want to give people a few moments of laughter through my films. I was in a happy space of mind while writing the film. I believe, whenever a person is in a sad mood, my film should lift their spirit."

On his films being tagged as mindless, the ace filmmaker stated, "People often tend to underestimate comedy. It is very sad. It is a good thing to laugh. We use our mind in too many things, and that's why there is war, terrorism, and destruction. It will cause you no harm if you use your mind a little less sometimes."

He went on to add, "Everybody wants to laugh. Maybe some people react instantly while others react five minutes after hearing the joke. After watching a comedy, you might wonder how such a stupid picture work. It worked because people want to laugh. Comedy as a genre will always find audience."

The writer-director also shed light on how difficult it is to work in the comedy genre. "I find it the most difficult genre. Other kinds of films have a fixed formula, but not comedy. I have written films across genres and I find comedy the toughest among all. Even for actors, it is the most difficult to pull off comedy correctly."

'Pagalpanti' will hit the silver screens on November 22. The comic caper boasts an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat.