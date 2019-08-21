Anees Bazmee‘s Answer To Akshay Kumar’s Presence In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The internet was taken by storm when it surfaced that Akshay Kumar would make an appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, during a promotional activity for the film, director Anees Bazmee revealed that they have not decided on it yet. He stated that it was too early for him to make any announcements in that regard. The Welcome director said that he has not ruled out the possibility of keeping Akshay Kumar's presence. The Mission Mangal actor starred in the prequel of the movie.

While the original was directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be directed by Aneez. The first instalment had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead. The lead role in the sequel will be played by Kartik Aaryan. It is being said that Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are in contention to play the iconic 'Manjulike' role.

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share the first look poster of the movie. He also revealed that the movie will hit screens on July 31, 2020. The release date made headlines as it will clash with two other biggies - Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Soon after Kartik released the poster, there were mixed reactions from netizens. While some expressed their excitement, others stated that Akshay Kumar can never be replaced. In the poster, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sporting saffron kurta pyjama, holding a trishul in his hand. In another poster, the 'Baba' can be seen lying on top of skulls, holding a skeleton.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is also currently shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Who' alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The Luka Chuppi actor will also start shooting for Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor.