Angad Bedi Calls Janhvi Kapoor A 'Star'; Says A Glimpse Of Sridevi Can Be Seen In Her Eyes!

Angad Bedi will be seen sharing screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The film revolves around Gunjan Saxena who was the first female Indian Air Force pilot to enter the war zone during Kargil War of 1999. Angad plays the role of Janhvi's brother in the film.

Recently while speaking with Zoom, the actor was all praises for his co-star and showered her with praises. Speaking about her mannerisms on the sets of the film, Angad said, "She's a lovely girl, she's extremely hardworking. She's extremely well-prepped for her part all time. She knows the script back and forth. She knows her lines, she knows the other actors' lines also."

He further added, "Where she comes from the way she has projected, she is a star with the millennial audience. She has a great lineage of Sridevi ji, being Sridevi ji's daughter. When she performs you can see a glimpse of Sridevi ji in her eyes."

The actor called her a likable person and said that there's a lot to learn from her. Angad was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "She's a very likeable person, she's got a lot of humility. And the way she respects people and talks to them. There is a lot to learn from her."

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Speaking about Angad, the actor will be next seen in Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'The Zoya Factor' which is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film revolves around Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), a young and successful advertising executive who becomes the good luck charm for India's cricket team during the World Cup.

'The Zoya Factor' is based on Anuja Chauhan's popular novel by the same name.

