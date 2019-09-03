Angad Bedi Defends Wife Neha Dhupia; Slams Those Who Fat-Shame Her

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became proud parents of their baby girl Mehr, last year. After the delivery, Neha not only resumed work but also started working out to get back into shape. But trolls on the internet gave her a very hard time and 'fat-shamed' her for all the weight she had gained during pregnancy. Now, her hubby Angad has come out in support of her, slamming people who have been body-shaming her during this sensitive period of early motherhood.

According to Hindustan Times, Angad said, "We all know the process... a woman who is expecting goes through a lot of bodily changes. In fact, during the postpartum period, many mothers don't feel attached towards her new born. So during such times they are quite sensitive and require special care. Still there are people who don't think twice before making hurtful comments about how a mother looks. I fail to understand what satisfaction they get out of body shaming others."

He further added, "But it takes time [to get back in shape]. She can't compromise on her health more so when she is also breast feeding... Those who fat shame I want to tell them being happy has nothing to do with body weight but how one leads his or her life. Neha is a strong woman; she has got back to work and is also taking care of her child. Women like her should be celebrated."

The actor feels lucky to have found a companion in Neha with whom he can discuss work. He said, "I discuss my scripts with her; in fact we both discuss work. And why not? Being in the same profession we understand each other's work and know what would work the best for the other. At the same time we don't interfere."

