    Angad Bedi Is Not Down With The Idea of His Daughter Having Rate Cards; Wants To Protect Her Privacy

    In today's day and age, it is not uncommon to see kids of celebrities have their own social media following, with their pictures and videos going viral. Angad Bedi, who recently became father to a beautiful baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, with Neha Dhupia, is bent on keeping his daughter away from the limelight. The actor says that he is not a big fan of seeing kids on social media as it is not that important. Read on!

    Angad Bedi On Protecting His Daughter Mehr’s Privacy

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Angad opened up on his and Neha's conscious decision of keeping baby Mehr away from the glare of social media. He said, "I feel that what is happening today is taking away the innocence of the child. Maybe I am wrong with the way I think but then I think where is their innocence, they know everything. A child should be a child for as long as possible. They should explore so many other things. It is not a competition. Life is not about competition. I think beyond a point, parents put too much pressure on the kids."

    Angad is especially uncomfortable with the idea of star kids having their own rate cards, depending on how much their pictures sell for. He said, "We like to keep Mehr's pictures little private because everyone's pictures start coming on social media and then there is so much pressure on the kids, the paps flash in their eyes and I am not comfortable with it. Their rate cards are made depending on how much their pictures work, I am not up for this. We don't want such kind of a projection for our daughter."

    Angad was last seen in the recent release, The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead.

    angad bedi neha dhupia mehr
    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 19:12 [IST]
