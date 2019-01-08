Angad Bedi On Paparazzi: If You Want To Protect Your Child You Can; Never Seen Pic Of Adira In Media

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their bundle of joy, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November, last year. Recently, the actor was asked to share his views on the paparazzi culture in India and if he thinks that it is taking away the normal childhood that stars want to give to their children? To which, he told Pinkvilla, ''Media is doing their job and I can't comment on whether they are doing right or wrong, I feel if parents really want to secure their child, they can. I have never seen a picture of Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) and Rani mam's daughter out in the media.''

He further added, ''If you really want to protect your child, you can. I just want Mehr to maintain her innocence as long as possible. With all this exposure, the child tends to grow faster and that's not really good. We will try and protect her as much as possible from this culture. We would want to give her a very normal childhood.''

Talking about the apple of his eye, he said, '' The first time I held Mehr Dhupia Bedi was when she came out of Neha's womb. I cut the chord and for me, it was a surreal moment. You know till the time it doesn't happen you don't understand. When the delivery is about to happen, those are moments I will always consider them as the most special. Winning an award or signing of the film can never be compared to the feeling of holding a newborn in your arms.''

''I feel that Mehr is my biggest achievement and I take full pride in being called her father. She has got the DNA of both me and Neha and I believe she is going to be a hardworking individual. She already has a strong mindset of her own, She has got strong likes and dislikes. We have got two nurses to take care. She has a fondness for one and complete disliking for the another. She is growing up and she is already 4.5 kgs. She is pulling height really fast. Neha is 5.9 and I am 6.1, we will definitely have a tall Mehr. My everything reloves around her and she has brought me a lot of luck,'' Angad Revealed.

