Angad Bedi Talks About Ex-GF Nora Fatehi: The Partner She Deserves Will Come Her Way Very Soon

Even though Nora Fatehi recently denied admitting her relationship with Angad Bedi, the latter chose to talk about her in his latest tete-a-tete with ETimes and wished her all the happiness and love for her future.

Speaking of his past relationship, Angad said, "I like to believe that there is dignity in everything. There are some relationships which work and there are some which don't work. Ideally you want every relationship to work, if it happens it's great, if it doesn't it is unfortunate."

"I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she's doing exceptionally well for herself. She's a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she's on her way up! And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck. I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon."

In the same interview, Angad also said that he's a changed man after marriage and he believes that everything has a timing. "It's like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened," said Angad.

He further added, "Right now, it's time for her stardom, after stardom there will be time for family. I feel you can't challenge it, you know, you have to accept it. I feel that was the case and I felt that as an artist you have to just respect. I also feel that there's dignity in silence and there's lot of respect. Everybody goes through hardships but hardships make you the person you are, and I feel that is important."

On the work front, Angad will be seen next in Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor.