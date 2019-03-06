Anil Kapoor Ages In Reverse? Twitter Is Flooded With Memes About The Actor's Young & Handsome Looks
Anil Kapoor is 62 years old and still looks like a man in his early 20s and refuses to age as the years pass by. Just a few days ago, he posted a picture on his Twitter handle standing alongside Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu announcing his upcoming project Malang. The surprising thing to be seen in the picture was that Anil Kapoor looks much younger than his co-stars and Twitter is now flooded with memes on his age. Check out the funny one's below...
The Evergreen Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor is ageing like a fine wine and looks more handsome and charming as the years pass by.
The Life Of Anil Kapoor
We guess after a few years down the line, Anil Kapoor would look so young, he might end up going to college as well.
|
Please Confess, Anil Kapoor
This user requests Anil Kapoor to come forward and confirm that he's a vampire and remove all doubts about his ageing.
|
When Anil Kapoor Was A Kid...
Here's a history lesson for you when Anil Kapoor was a child.
|
Anil Kapoor To Play Sonam Kapoor's Son In His Next Movie
A user suggests that Anil Kapoor might soon play Sonam Kapoor's son in his upcoming movie. Well, looking at how young and handsome he looks, it might end up being true. We never know, folks!
|
Still Living In The 90s
While all the 90s kids grew up watching Anil Kapoor, he's still in the 90s itself and the kids have all grown up now.
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India