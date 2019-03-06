Anil Kapoor Ages In Reverse? Twitter Is Flooded With Memes About The Actor's Young & Handsome Looks

The Evergreen Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is ageing like a fine wine and looks more handsome and charming as the years pass by.

The Life Of Anil Kapoor

We guess after a few years down the line, Anil Kapoor would look so young, he might end up going to college as well.

Dear @AnilKapoor , now is the good time to confess if you are some vampire, even they do not age. Wtf.? https://t.co/43so9KGJ3o — Heer (@m_hiral) March 4, 2019

Please Confess, Anil Kapoor

This user requests Anil Kapoor to come forward and confirm that he's a vampire and remove all doubts about his ageing.

Me: When Anil Kapoor was born

1. Nehru was still PM

2. Dr. Prasad was president

3. Indo-China War was 6 years away

5. Sikkim was still an independent country.

4. LIC had just been incorporated

5. Pather Panchali was the highest grossing film of the year



Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/B1K2oHDFYS — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 4, 2019

When Anil Kapoor Was A Kid...

Here's a history lesson for you when Anil Kapoor was a child.

Year 2050 :



Tiger Shroff to star in Baaghi 15.

Vidyut Jammwal to star in Commando 15.

Anil Kapoor to play Sonam Kapoor's son in her last movie. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019

Anil Kapoor To Play Sonam Kapoor's Son In His Next Movie

A user suggests that Anil Kapoor might soon play Sonam Kapoor's son in his upcoming movie. Well, looking at how young and handsome he looks, it might end up being true. We never know, folks!

We all are living in 2019 while Anil kapoor is still living in 90's pic.twitter.com/rfQ0HvQnT5 — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) March 4, 2019

Still Living In The 90s

While all the 90s kids grew up watching Anil Kapoor, he's still in the 90s itself and the kids have all grown up now.