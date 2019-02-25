English
    Anil Kapoor: As Long As I Receive The Support From Fans & Everyone, I Will Keep Working

    Anil Kapoor is flying high with the success of his recently released film Total Dhamaal. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, the actor talked about box office numbers, critical acclaim, his family and much more.

    He said, ''As long as I receive the support and encouragement from fans and everyone, I will keep working. It is very important for us to receive that especially for people like me who have been working since decades.''

    Anil Kapoor: As Long As I Receive The Support From Fans & Everyone, I Will Keep Working

    When asked about box office numbers vs critical acclaim, he said, ''It is always a combination. You are very clear when you sign a movie. I am very clear about the kind of money I charge, the kind of business and expectations I have of a movie. I have lesser expectations always.''

    ''I am always overwhelmed hence. People sometimes come to me and say that I made the transition very soon, that I can still play 'hero' in a film, play a 'lead', but I don't take them seriously because I want to do things which I find exciting, which suits me. I am deluded at this stage of my life. I want to sleep well. Those who are working with me and watch me should feel happy. I want to, hence, do only that much work which I can do without taking the pressure,'' he added.

    Talking about his wife Sunita, he said, ''She gets to know about me signing a film from others; on and off she comes to know, but she is not too much into films and that is perhaps one of the reasons. We discuss films but that is not the main thing. Whose wife does that? For them, it is their daughters and son who are doing great work, and now, my son-in-law is amazing as well. So, everyone else is amazing but me. I am taken for granted.''

    Anil also praised his kids and said, ''I am very proud of Sonam [Kapoor]. When she said yes to the film [Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga], it was a big thing. It was an eye opener for me also. Similarly, Harshvardhan Kapoor asked me to do Slumdog Millionaire. So, it is my kids who are pushing me to be a part of such brave movies. The surrounding and support system is very important.''

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
