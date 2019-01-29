Anil Kapoor Diagnosed With Calcification In Shoulder; To Fly To Germany For Medical Treatment

Anil Kapoor is an actor who defies age and is one of the fittest celebs in the tinsel town. Even at the age of 62, his dashing looks could give the Gen-X actors a run for their money. However lately, the actor has been in deep pain owing to clacification in his shoulder.

For those who ain't aware, calcification in the shoulder is a condition where calcium deposits form in the tendons, leading to pain. The medical term for this ailment is 'calcific tendonitis'.

Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, Anil opened up about this ailment and was quoted as saying, "I have suffered one or two tears, and a bit of calcification on my right shoulder. So, I have taken an appointment in April with Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt," adding that performing stunts over the years has taken a toll on his body. "These stunts affect me, but one has to keep moving forward," the actor told the tabloid.

Post the release of Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, Anil is set to fly off to Germany for his treatment for the calcification of shoulder. The actor will be treated by celebrity sports doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, who had cured his tendonitis earlier.

Anil did not think twice before approaching him for his shoulder treatment. "I had stopped sprinting altogether because of my weak ankle. [But after the treatment], I have gone back to sprinting after 15 years," the actor told Mid-Day.

On the work front, Anil has two back-to-back releases in February- Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal which reunites him with Madhuri Dixit after a long gap.

