Anil Kapoor Has A Funny Reaction After Fans Say He Should Take Charge As Maharashtra CM!

In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the majority with the former bagging 105 seats and the latter, 56 seats in the elections. However, the two parties are yet to come to an agreement about the Chief Minister's post and power-sharing.

Amidst the ongoing tussle over the CM's position, a Twitter user suggested that Anil Kapoor should be made the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, taking a cue from his film, 'Nayak'.

"Maharashtra mein jab tak koi rasta nahi nikalta, tab tak anil kapoor ko hi mukhyamantri bana kar dekh lete hain. Parde par unka ek din ka karyalay poore desh ne dekha aur saraha hai. Devendra Fadnavis aur Aaditya Thackeray kya soch hai?," wrote the netizen.

An amused Anil Kapoor replied to the fan's tweet, "Main nayak hi theek hu."

Check out the tweet here.

Meanwhile, the netizens had a hearty laugh over this conversation on Twitter. A user wrote, "Waah kya gehri baat ki hai sir." "Sir ek baar ho Jaye 😂😂😂," read another comment.

Anil Kapoor's 'Nayak: The Real Hero' revolved around a television journalist who is challenged by the sitting Chief Minister (played by the late Amrish Puri) to run the state for a day. The common man takes up the challenge and towards the end of the film even ends up becoming the elected Chief Minister of the state.

Directed by S Shankar, the film was a remake of his own Tamil film, 'Mudhalvan'. Nayak also starred Rani Mukerji as Anil Kapoor's love interest.

Anil Kapoor Used To Get UPSET By Negative Reviews; Gives Example Of Lamhe Being Slammed By Critics